Matt Damon stars in inspiring movie about Air Jordans

Matt Damon will star in film 'Air.' Prime Video

Hollywood actor Matt Damon took flight in an inspirational movie “Air” that follows the real story behind the start of Michael Jordan’s iconic sneakers “Air Jordans.”

Damon is playing Sonny Vaccaro in the movie that is based on real characters and events. Vaccaro was the one who convinced then-NBA rookie Jordan and his parents in 1984 to ink a deal with the struggling but visionary company, Nike.

That partnership proved to be a monumental change as it allowed hardworking and talented athletes to gain more income and control over their image.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

According to Damon, who made a name for his roles as Jason Bourne and Will Hunting, he wanted to capture the spirit of Vaccaro in his acting performance.

“I got to talk to him in pre-production, he's a lovely guy. He's very, very, very easy to relate to and that's really why I wanted to try to capture his spirit in the performance,” he told TFC News Hollywood.

“He's a very well-loved man and really loves basketball, incredibly knowledgeable about basketball and really cares about the players. That was what distinguished him. He loves the game and he loves the people who play it, and really was a great advocate for them.”

The basketball legend also made sure to include other important players in the film that made “Air Jordans” possible, including Howard White, who was Vaccaro’s colleague in NIke and advisor.

Actor Chris Tucker, who portrays the role of White, said he phoned the Nike executive upon getting the character.

And White helped him to build on the character as he told him many stories that will be helpful as he tried to copy him in the movie.

“He was so helpful. He had me talking to people he knew when he was five years old, playing hopscotch on the street back in Virginia, like high school coaches and teachers. He was class president and then, he was all American. He blew out his knee in high school and college,” Tuckers said.

“His mama’s sayings. That she taught him and what he stood for. He mentored Charles Barkley, and Barkley telling me stories about how people called him Confucius because he's so smart about things. So yeah I tried to get his dialect, talking to him for hours on the phone and his friends, teachers, and tried to capture spirit in the character.”

Also included in “Air” is award-winning actress Viola Davis, who acts out as Jordan’s mother Deloris. She was a catalyst that helped to push through the groundbreaking deal.

The movie also stars Jason Bateman, Chris Messina, and Marlon Wayans. Ben Affleck directed the film.



RELATED VIDEO