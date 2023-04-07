Gardo Versoza is seen praying in the church after having a heart attack. Ivy Vicencio's Instagram account

MANILA – Actor Gardo Versoza has been discharged from the hospital after suffering a heart attack and undergoing angioplasty.

Versoza’s wife, Ivy Vicencio, announced the good news on her social media page, releasing snaps of the actor inside a church.

According to Vicencio, the screen veteran was allowed by his doctors to finally go home but he will still need to return after two months for another angioplasty, a procedure to widen narrowed or obstructed arteries or veins.

“Medyo ok na po sya at pinayagan na muna ng mga doctors nya na maka uwi. After 2 months mag undergo po sya ulit ng isa pang Angioplasty. Hindi naisabay nung una dahil may Heart Attack na nangyayari,” Vicencio wrote in the caption.

She also thanked everyone who has sent them well wishes and prayed for the speedy recovery of her husband.

“Maraming Maraming Maraming Salamat po sa lahat ng nag dasal at nag alala kay Gardo "Cupcake" Versoza .. sa sobrang dami nyo po hindi ko na masagot ang mga private message ninyo .. mga comment at tawag,” she continued.

Vicencio confirmed to ABS-CBN News in March that Versoza had a heart attack.

"Unusual 'yung signs kaya hindi namin alam na heart attack," she explained at the time. "Kasi ang masakit sa kanya 'yung likod, back pain at batok at ulo. So hindi talaga namin iniisip na inaatake na siya. After niyang sumakit ulo, nagsuka siya ng dalawang beses. After niya magsuka nagla-lock na 'yung jaw niya, so 'yun 8 p.m. (dinala ko na siya sa ospital)."

"After nun nakita sa ECG confirmed na heart attack nga siya. 'Yung isang ugat ginawa ay angioplasty. 'Yung ginawa nila ay kritikal na kumbaga kung nahuli kami ng oras pwedeng nawala na siya. Kaya mabilis ang pangyayari sa hospital na talagang wala silang sinayang na oras," she added.

Versoza is part of the upcoming series “Unbreak My Heart” that stars ABS-CBN actors Jodi Sta. Maria and Joshua Garcia and GMA celebrities Richard Yap and Gabbi Garcia.

