TV host Donita Rose introduces new beau

TV host Donita Rose has introduced her new boyfriend — her first known relationship six years after her separation from her husband.

On Instagram on Wednesday, Rose shared photos of her with a man, whom she identified as Felson Palad.

“The grass seems greener these days, or is it just me?” she captioned a photo of them lying on the grass.

She then posted Palad’s goofy selfie, with her in the background.

“After my last post yesterday, this guy called to say he posted these photos. When I saw them, I laughed so hard and asked, ‘Why this as an introduction photo’? His response: ‘Para habang tumatagal pumopogi ako.’ (So as time goes by, I’ll become more handsome.’ I almost died laughing. That’s @felsonpalad for you peeps,” Rose wrote.

Palad shared the same photos on Instagram, saying: “Life is short, we need to believe and know Jesus and fall in love with a person who loves more the Lord than you.”

Palad, who is described as a music artist who “loves singing for the Lord” in his official website, is Rose’s first known boyfriend following her 2016 separation from her former husband, Eric Villarama.

Rose, who is currently in the US, has a co-parenting setup with Villarama for their son, JP.

