Photos from Trina Guytingco's Instagram account

Trending basketball player Trina Guytingco appeared to be teasing netizens as she called Kapamilya actor Joshua Garcia her “rumored boyfriend.”

This, after Garcia commented on her recent Instagram post where she released some snaps of her beach trip.

“Nice shot!” Garcia said in the comment section to which the Ateneo de Manila University cager responded with “thanks rumored boyfriend,” adding laughing emojis.

The friendly exchange comes after Garcia became a hot topic on social media last week after several snaps of him with Guytingco made rounds online.

Garcia sent netizens abuzz after posting photos of Guytingco while on a beach trip, which appeared to be during the birthday celebration of Kapamilya actress Kathryn Bernardo.

The first photo to spark dating rumors between the two showed Guytingco’s back facing the sunset. Eventually, more photos were posted, including one in which Garcia is seen wrapping his hand on the athlete’s shoulder.

Guytingco, who was raised in California, happened to be Bernardo’s best friend. She flew to the Philippines in 2015 to suit up for the women’s basketball team of Ateneo.

The athlete capped her UAAP stint in Season 82 when her team finished in sixth place with a 5-9 win-loss card.

Garcia is currently seen in the ABS-CBN primetime teleserye “Viral Scandal” with Charlie Dizon. He is also set to star in ABS-CBN's adaptation of "Darna" with Jane de Leon as the lead star.