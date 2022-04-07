Ebe Dancel performs for a crowd of 137,000 at the Pasig City rally of presidential aspirant Vice President Leni Robredo (in background) and her running mate Sen. Kiko Pangilinan in March 2022. Screenshot

MANILA — Ebe Dancel originally penned “Bawat Daan” as a love song which was first heard by a wide audience through “Sa Wakas,” the 2013 stage musical based on the songs of his former band, Sugarfree.

The tune, about finding certainty in love after a long wait, has enjoyed enduring popularity, thanks the hit musical, Dancel’s 2015 album of the same title, and subsequent renditions, including as the romantic theme song of the 2019 teleserye “The Killer Bride.”

More recently, “Bawat Daan” has become an anthem for the presidential bid of Leni Robredo, with the line — “Nag-iisang tiyak sa isang libong duda” — used to describe the incumbent vice president.

A young resident of Marawi City shows a placard quoting the lyrics of ‘Bawat Daan’ during the visit of presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo. Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News

The lyrics, in fact, have become design for shirts expressing support for Robredo’s campaign with her running mate Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, and are often seen on placards at rallies of the tandem across the country.

Dancel, who has been vocal of his support for Robredo and Pangilinan, has performed for free at their sorties twice so far — the second time in Puerto Princesa, Palawan on Wednesday. (See the 32:15 mark of the video below.)

Both times, he sang “Bawat Daan” as an ode to the Robredo and Pangilinan’s candidacies.

“Noong sinulat ko ‘to, love song ‘to, e. Nagpapa-cute ako sa isang ano… Wala rin namang nangyari. Pero noon nasulat ko iyong kanta, love song siya,” he told a crowd of thousands at the Puero Princesa Baywalk Park.

“Pero over the years, parang nag-iba na ‘yung mensahe ng awit na ito. Nakikita ko na siya sa placard, at sinasabi nilang si Ma’am Leni ang nag-iisang tiyak sa isang libong duda,” he said.

Dancel previously sang “Bawat Daan” during his turn on stage at the Pasig rally of Robredo and Pangilinan, which drew at least 137,000 people. At the time, he similarly dedicated the song to the Robredo, pointing out her certain, consistent presence amid calamities and crises, including the pandemic — epitomizing the lyrics. (See the 3:14:00 mark of the video below.)

On Wednesday in Palawan, Dancel also performed his original songs “Makita Kung Muli” and “Wag Ka Nang Umiyak.”

“Kahit na enjoy na enjoy akong tumugutog para sa inyo, ang gabing ito ay hindi tungkol sa akin. Ang gabing ito ay tungkol sa inyong lahat na kahit inulan at inulan, hindi niyo po kami iniwan. Maraming salamat. Iyon ang pag-ibig,” he said.

Dancel went on to urge support for the entire “Leni-Kiko” ticket, and encouraged attendees to engage undecided voters in discussion and convince them to vote for the tandem.

A supporter of Vice President Leni Robredo holds up a placard quoting the lyrics of ‘Bawat Daan,’ during the Pasig City rally of the Leni-Kiko tandem. Screenshot

“Ang gabing ito ay para sa mga taong na sa harap ninyo, nakikiusap, kung puwede nila kayong pagsilibihan… Huwag rin po sana natin kalimutan na ang gabing ito ay tungkol din sa mga kaibigan natin, kakilala natin na hindi pa desidido. Kausapin po natin sila.

“Ang gabing ito ay para sa mga kaibigan natin, kapamilya natin na baka sa ngayon ay mayroong ibang pinipiling kandidato, pero baka kaya pa natin silang kumbinsihin — si Ma’am Leni na lang, si Sir Kiko na lang,” he said.

Dancel is one of dozens of showbiz personalities who have performed or hosted at rallies of Robredo and Pangilinan as volunteers. Other OPM stars who have lent their voices to the campaign include Ely Buendia, Kuh Ledesma, Jolina Magdangal, Erik Santos, Yeng Constantino, and Moira dela Torre, as well as the bands Rivermaya, The Juans, and Ben&Ben, among others.