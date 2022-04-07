MANILA — Sylvia Sanchez portrays the titular “Misis Piggy,” a devoted mom whose livelihood is selling pork, in a new series from iWantTFC.

In the teaser of “Misis Piggy” released on Thursday, the lead character played by Sanchez is shown grappling with the reality that all her children are now adults who have their own lives.

Cast members include Ria Atayde, Elijah Canlas, Iana Bernardez, and Ricky Davao.

“Misis Piggy” is based on the original story of Lilit Reyes, and is written and directed by Carlo Enciso Catu.

Billed as a Mother’s Day offering, the series centers on a “self-made woman who has devoted her life to providing for her family that she practically missed out on her kids growing up.”

“Now, she has to tie up the pieces to make them whole again,” according to the project’s synopsis.

Co-produced by Epicmedia and ABS-CBN’s Dreamscape Entertainment, “Misis Piggy” is scheduled to premiere on iWantTFC on April 25.