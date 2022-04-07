Kapamilya fans can start celebrating as the much-awaited Star Magic All Star Games are set to return at the Araneta Coliseum this May.

Star Magic officially announced on Thursday that the All Star Games are pushing through on May 22 at the Big Dome.

Tickets for the event will soon be released. However, it did not specify what sports are going to be featured but the poster hinted basketball and volleyball.

The return of the All Star Games was first announced last February during the “Kapamilya Strong” contract-signing program.

It was also revealed in the same event that the Star Magic Ball, the glitzy gathering of Kapamilya personalities that later expanded to become the ABS-CBN Ball, is returning also to mark the talent agency’s 30th anniversary.

The charity ball, along with other live events and new content, is lined up for the year-long celebration.

The last All Star Games happened in September 2019 when Gerald Anderson and Daniel Padilla joined forces to prove they are the kings of the basketball court, defeating Vice Ganda's team in double overtime.

The Star Magic Warriors defeated It's Showtime All Stars 119-109.

