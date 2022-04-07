For a limited time until July 15, mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc. will treat subscribers to entertainment and sports content on the GigaPlay app for free. Handout

Hit drama series of leading Korean network tvN can now be streamed for free on a local telecommunication provider in the Philippines.

For a limited time until July 15, fans can rewatch K-dramas starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin, Park Seo Joon, and Cha Eun-woo, as well as Thai superstars Mario Maurer, Nonkul Chanon and Gulf Kanawut on Smart’s GigaPlay app.

GigaPlay is already streaming popular Korean titles such as “My Love From The Star,” “Kingdom: Ashin of the North,” and “Along with the Gods.”

Top-rating shows “Itaewon Class,” “Descendants of the Sun,” and “The Uncanny Counter” are also available for free on the app.

“Since we launched GigaPlay, we have provided our subscribers with convenient access to a suite of sports and entertainment content right at their fingertips,” said Jane J. Basas, Smart SVP and Head of Consumer Wireless Business.

“But to make it even simpler, easier, and more enjoyable, we are making streaming on the app for free until July 15 only. This way, they can save their data for their other online activities,” Basas added.

Meanwhile, the trending movie in the Philippines “Love is Color Blind” of phenomenal love team Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano also premiered on the streaming platform.

Aside from entertainment shows, GigaPlay also offers live sports actions such as the NBA via the NBA TV Philippines.

It also livestreams the PBA and the PBA 3x3, as well as the Japan B League, the National Basketball League (NBL) and the FIBA World Cup.

GigaPlay is also the official digital streaming partner of the ongoing UAAP and is currently streaming Season 84’s basketball eliminations. It will also air the UAAP volleyball and cheerdance competition.