Ruffa Gutierrez denies she is pregnant

Rumored couple Ruffa Gutierrez and Herbert Bautista pose for a selfie. Screenshot: @iloveruffag, Instagram

MANILA — Actress Ruffa Gutierrez denied Wednesday that she is pregnant supposedly with her rumored boyfriend, actor-politician Herbert Bautista.

Gutierrez addressed the rumors through an Instagram post showing screenshots of YouTube videos claiming she is an expectant mother, was recently married to Bautista, among other allegations.

“Good afternoon to the Titas and Titos who have made me a favorite topic at parties and dinner tables. After the 75th call from a Marites, let me set the record straight,” she wrote.

She then answered the circulating rumors one by one: “I am not pregnant with twins. I never got married. I did not have a miscarriage. I did not admit to having a boyfriend.”

“Everyone can now take a chill pill,” she added.

Gutierrez first hinted at romantic ties with Bautista in mid-March, when she referred to him as, “No. 1 sa puso ko” (No. 1 in my heart).

In her post on Wednesday, Gutierrez used a similar line, as she mentioned Bautista’s senatorial bid.

“The only real news is: #8 sa Senado ang iboboto ko dahil #1 siya sa puso... natin lahat!” she wrote, referring to Bautista’s name placement in the May elections ballot.

Gutierrez, 47, and Bautista, 53, have been rumored to be in a relationship for months. However, the two have been tight-lipped whenever asked about their love life, with Gutierrez notably evasive on the topic in live episodes of “It’s Showtime,” where she sits as judge.

The two portrayed husband and wife, parents of Kathryn Bernardo’s character, in the digital series “The House Arrest of Us” in October 2020.

As early as then, in promotions for the project, Gutierrez and Bautista would be teased by their fellow cast members about a supposed blooming romance.

Both Gutierrez and Bautista have children from their respective past relationship.