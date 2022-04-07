Photos from Paulo Avelino's Instagram account

Kapamilya actor Paulo Avelino fulfilled his promise to visit his son, Aki, when he flew to the United States for a concert tour with Ogie Alcasid and Janine Gutierrez.

Avelino took to Instagram to share a bit of their reunion in New York, where his son is currently residing with his mother, LJ Reyes.

In the first video, Avelino is seen talking to Aki about his hair color. In the succeeding clip, Avelino appeared to be trailing behind his son who is walking with a young girl along the streets of New York.

Last March, Avelino admitted that he has informed his former partner Reyes about visiting their son in New York.

“Actually na-mention ko na sa mommy niya. Tinatanong lang kung ano ‘yung dates. Pero nando’n na rin ako, might as well see my son. I haven’t seen him since they left,” the actor said.

Reyes and her two kids have been staying with the actress' family in New York since September last year, following her separation from her partner of six yearsr, actor Paolo Contis.

Avelino was also quizzed if he will be bringing his on-screen partner Janine Gutierrez with him when he meets his son.

The actor answered the question in jest: “Aki, nanay mo. ‘De joke lang.”

The “Marry Me, Marry You” star said he is excited to see Aki again, who is also studying in the city.

“Excited na excited na rin akong makausap ang anak ko kasi nag-i-school na rin do’n and everything,” the actor added.

Avelino performed at the Alex Theatre in Glendale, California; Sycuan Casino Resort in San Diego, California; and Morongo Casino Resort and Spa in Cabazon, California.