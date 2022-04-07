‘P-pop rise’: MNL48 proud of boom of idol groups in PH

MANILA – Members of all-female song and dance group MNL48 on Wednesday said they are proud to see the rise of idol groups in the Philippines.

In a press conference, MNL48 Sheki said it was hard for them to establish their name in the industry as they replicated the success of the Japanese all-girl group AKB48.

"Siguro po dahil parang we are the P-pop idol (group) here in the Philippines and as seniors, naranasan namin lahat ng mga firsts," MNL48 Sheki said.

"First achievements, first bashing, first lahat. And nahirapan din po kaming ma-establish ’yung group namin dito sa Pilipinas but sobra po akong naniniwala na ’yung pinaka na-contribute po namin rito sa Pilipinas is our uniqueness."

MNL48 Sheki said the group was glad to share wisdom with other P-pop groups and happy to see them grow.

"We were able to spread a new culture and influence them. Alam naman natin ng mga Ppop groups ngayon na nag-uusbungan na po talaga," she said.

"I’m very proud po na kahit papaano ang MNL48 parang nakapagbigay tayo ng help sa kanila and na-follow nila ‘yung footsteps namin … P-pop rise."

MNL48 is set to perform along with other idol groups in the country for the Pinoy Pop Convention (PPOPCON) this weekend.

"Alam po namin na ’yung previous shows po namin, more on singing po ’yung pinapakita namin, vocals po. And now for this seventh single, ipapakita po namin ang aming dance-centric, ang sayaw ng grupo, ang galaw ng grupo, ang iisang galaw ng grupo which is ang pagiging synchronized ng isang grupo ng MNL48," MNL48 Abby said.

"Sa PPOPCON, ipapasabog po namin ’yung aming 100 percent kasi may mga ad libs po talaga na buwis-buhay, trivia, may tuma-tumbling kaya abangan po nila ang pasabog ng MNL48. May gymnastics club po rito."

The convention will kick off at the New Frontier Theater on April 9, while the much-anticipated concert will take place at the Big Dome on April 10.

The hybrid concert will happen on-ground, with fans allowed inside the venue, and will be livestreamed online.

The convention will feature fanbase activities, booths, sale of official merchandise, games, and performances by some of the trendiest names in the P-pop scene.

Aside from MNL48, expected to attend the PPOPCON are BGYO, BINI, SB19, Alamat, 1st.One, Press Hit Play, and 4th Impact.

Up-and-coming acts such as VXON, KAIA, DAYDREAM, and G2 will also be gracing the stage.

Concert tickets start at P1,000. Both convention and concert tickets can be purchased at www.ticketnet.com.ph.

