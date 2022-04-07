LOOK: Carly Rae Jepsen teases comeback

Photo from Carly Rae Jepsen's Twitter account

Canadian pop star Carly Rae Jepsen teased fans Thursday about a possible comeback coming soon.

In an Instagram post, fans noticed that Jepsen is doing a similar pose in some of her past albums.

The artist's Twitter header also revealed the words "Western Wind" which could be speculated as the next title of her project.

Jepsen started her music career in 2007 by joining the fifth Canadian Idol where she placed third. A year later, she released her folk-influenced debut studio album, "Tug of War."

She rose to fame in 2012 for her song "Call Me Maybe" and later on signed with School Boy Records and Interscope Records for her second studio album, "Kiss."

Jepsen is also known for her pop influence with her succeeding albums: "Emotion" in 2015, followed by "Dedicated" in 2019, and "Dedicated Side B" in 2020.

