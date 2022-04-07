Les Priest parts ways with LANY

Les Priest has parted ways with the American indie pop band LANY.

In a statement posted on Twitter, LANY said Priest has decided to "to focus on life as a writer/producer in Nashville."

"We love him and his family with all our hearts and are forever grateful to him for building LANY with us into what it is today," the band said.

"No one will ever be able to replace him so LANY will continue as just us, Paul and Jake."

LANY is also re-releasing its "Jake Les Paul" shirts for 48 hours to serve as a "memento" following Priest's departure.

The band is set to embark on a tour around Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand.