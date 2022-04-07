KC Concepcion marks birthday with new acting project

MANILA -- Actress KC Concepcion is celebrating her 37th birthday on April 7.

To mark her special day, Concepcion took to Instagram to announce her return to acting although she did not give details about her project.

"Being back on set for my birthday, doing what I’ve always loved, is a celebration in itself… Please, do what makes you happy -- what makes you feel alive," she wrote.

"Coming back to acting + living in New York for work is another dream come true. Keep dreaming new dreams loves."

Concepcion is screen veteran Sharon Cuneta’s daughter with Gabby Concepcion.

Meanwhile, Cuneta took to Instagram to share her birthday message for her eldest daughter.

"So much has happened, so much still not said. So much has happened, so much has changed. Still, know that there is a huge chunk of my heart that is missing, empty without you. I will always be your mother, no matter what choices in life you have made and will make. I will be here, constantly praying for you, wishing things were different, that you didn’t have to grow up too fast - that the pain of your family breaking up didn’t have to happen nor burden you. Again, none of it was your fault. Your Papa and I have always and will always love you though he and I are apart," Cuneta wrote in one of her posts.

"And your Daddy and siblings - and your Mama - shall always be your real home. I love you, Kristina. God bless you and guide you through your life, my beautiful big girl. One day, we will all be together and it will all be wonderful again. Have a beautiful birthday!" she added.

Last September, Concepcion announced that she will be staying in the US because she has decided to study again.