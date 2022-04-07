Promotional photo for K-pop singer Suho’s second solo release, ‘Grey Suit.’ Photo from EXO’s official Facebook page

South Korean singer Suho dropped Thursday a video for another song off his new extended play (EP), delighting fans who eagerly waited for his return from mandatory military service.

The 30-year-old artist is making the most out of his comeback, giving fans more content as he unveiled the music video for “Hurdle,” a funky pop-rock song that’s the most upbeat among the six tracks in his latest record “Grey Suit.”

The EP was released last Monday along with a video for the lead single of the same title. It marks Suho’s first new music in over two years.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

“Hurdle” talks about a “strong desire to run towards your lover by overcoming the hurdle of time,” Suho explained in a YouTube livestream prior to releasing “Grey Suit.”

Suho debuted as a soloist with the EP “Self-Portrait” in March 2020, more than a month before he enlisted in the military.

Most of Suho’s solo work has leaned towards soft rock and sentimental ballads. In a recent interview with MTV Music, he said he doesn’t “usually sing sorrowful songs or songs about hardships.”

“Instead, I sing a lot of comforting songs to those who are suffering,” he said.

Born Kim Jun-myeon, Suho debuted in 2012 with EXO, which will celebrate its 10th anniversary on Friday.

RELATED VIDEO