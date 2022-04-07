Screenshot from Ed Sheeran's Twitter account.

After winning his copyright trial over his hit "Shape of You," British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has this to say about copyright issues.

"While we’re obviously happy with the result, I feel like claims like this are way too common now and have become a culture where a claim is made with the idea that settlement will be cheaper than taking it to court even if there’s no basically claim," Sheeran said in a video posted on Twitter Wednesday.

Ed’s been dealing with a lawsuit recently and he wanted to share a few words about it all pic.twitter.com/hnKm7VFcor — Ed Sheeran HQ (@edsheeran) April 6, 2022

"It’s really damaging to the songwriting industry. There are only so many notes and very few chords used in pop music, coincidence is bound to happen," he stressed.

Sheeran then called on his fellow musicians to end this practice.

"I’m not an entity, I’m not a corporation, I’m a human being and a father and a husband and a son. Lawsuits are not a pleasant experience and I hope that this ruling means in the future baseless claims like this can be avoided. This really has to end."

Among the artists who are facing lawsuits over copyright are Dua Lipa, Childish Gambino and Chris Brown, among others.

