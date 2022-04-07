MANILA -- Actress Dimples Romana celebrated her third pregnancy through a breathtaking underwater maternity shoot.

On Instagram, Romana uploaded snaps from her "water" pictorial, which completed her four elements-themed maternity shoot.

The photos were taken by lensman Martin Zapanta.

"The last of our four elements maternity shoot. Do you ever feel like you’re drowning and you can’t seem to find the light? May it be in love, in life, in desire. We all are fighting battles no one knows about. I pray today that whoever is reading this and is feeling the weight of the waves on your shoulder and you feel like giving up, STAY, KEEP FIGHTING, KEEP SWIMMING, we are part water anyway. DANCE with the waves. And as they say, let the waves carry you where the light cannot. I’m with you in prayer," Romana wrote in the caption of her post.

In her earlier post on social media, Romana shared a teaser of her air, fire and earth maternity shoot taken by Shaira Luna.

"To celebrate this baby bump and very preggy body and my new motherhood journey, my team and I pay tribute to the four elements... So for all the mommas who are currently going through a roller coaster of emotions brought about by hormones, anxieties, worries, emotions, circumstances n-- RAMDAM ko kayo," she told her followers.

Romana, who is pregnant with another baby boy, is due to give birth this July.

Romana and her husband Boyet Ahmee have two children together: Callie, 18, and Alonzo, 7.

Currently, Romana is one of the stars of ABS-CBN's hit series "Viral Scandal."