Anne Curtis marks sister Jasmine's birthday

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 07 2022 11:23 AM

MANILA -- Actress-host Anne Curtis shared her birthday message for her sister Jasmine Curtis Smith, who turned 28.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Anne uploaded a clip of Jasmine's birthday celebration with their family at a beach resort.

"Another trip around the sun for this gorJAS woman. Happy Birthday Tata Bamine @jascurtissmith. We love you very very much," Anne wrote in the caption of her post.

In the comment section of her post, Jasmine also expressed her love for Curtis.

"I love you sestra. Thank you for being with me to celebrate... was such a good time with the fam," Jasmine wrote.

Jasmine is set to star with Kapamilya actor Piolo Pascual in the upcoming movie "Real Life Fiction." 

