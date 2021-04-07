'Wonder Woman 1984' to have PH premiere via HBO Go on April 21

Gal Gadot is back as Wonder Woman

MANILA – Following the release of “Zack Snyder’s Justice League,” HBO Go is set to bring another DC Extended Universe movie straight to the TV or mobile screens of viewers in the Philippines.

On April 21, Gal Gadot’s “Wonder Woman 1984” will be premiering exclusively on HBO Go in the country.

Still directed by Patty Jenkins, the movie takes viewers back in time to the 1980s with the fate of the world on the line again -- and only Wonder Woman can save it.

Packed with bigger action and higher stakes, this new chapter in the Wonder Woman story finds Diana Prince living quietly among mortals in the 1980s – a vibrant, sleek, era of excess driven by the pursuit of having it all.

While she has come into her full powers, she maintains a low profile, curating ancient artifacts and only performing her superheroic acts incognito.

However, Diana will have to step into the spotlight and muster all her wisdom, strength, and courage to save mankind from a world of its own making.

The film also stars Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as the Cheetah, Pedro Pascal as Max Lord, Robin Wright as Antiope, and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta.

“Wonder Woman 1984” first debuted in US theaters and on AT&T Inc.'s HBO Max streaming service on Christmas Day last year, an unusual release plan prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

It had originally been scheduled to reach cinemas in June 2020 but Hollywood studios delayed most of their summer blockbusters until 2021 as the virus has kept many theaters in key markets closed, devastating theater operators including AMC Entertainment and Cineworld Group Plc.

TOM & JERRY

Apart from "Wonder Woman 1984," HBO Go also announced that "Tom & Jerry" will also make its premiere on the service on June 4.

Blending classic animation and live action, "Tom & Jerry" stars Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña, Colin Jost, Rob Delaney, Pallavi Sharda, Jordan Bolger, Patsy Ferran, Nicky Jam, Bobby Cannavale, Lil Rel Howery and Ken Jeong. -- with Reuters

