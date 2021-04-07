Rhian Ramos, now 'out of the woods,' tested positive for COVID-19

Photo from Rhian Ramos Instagram account

MANILA -- Actress Rhian Ramos revealed on Wednesday that she and her road manager tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In an Instagram post, Ramos uploaded a short video clip of her with Rach Librado and their ordeal.

According to the video, their COVID journey started with a fever and they immediately quarantined themselves for a few days before finding out the result of the test.

The two felt better after six days into their quarantine.

“Together, we focused on getting better and making each other laugh. Some days we'd feel better. Some days we'd feel worse. But we stayed motivated and focused on our health,” Ramos said in the video.

In the same post, Ramos announced that she and Librado are now “out of the woods” to which her road manager replied: “Thank God, we are healed.”

The actress also thanked all those who sent them well wishes.

“Thank you to everyone who sent us encouragement and help through this experience. It meant the world to us and I'll always remember how much you've blessed us,” she said in the caption.

She also advised those who are battling COVID-19 to stay motivated.

“The light at the end of the tunnel is wonderful. If you or someone you know is still going through the COVID battle, stay motivated my friend,” Ramos added.

“When you see your first negative result, you'll be overcome with relief and that feeling you've been dreaming of, where for 5 minutes there's finally no fear.”



