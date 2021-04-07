Music video of Matthaios’ song collab with Asian artists ‘Trust Again’ is now out

Watch more in iWantTFC

Inspired by the recently released Disney film “Raya and the Last Dragon”, the official music video of the trilingual track “Trust Again”, which features several Southeast Asian artists including Filipino rapper Matthaios, is now out on YouTube.

Almost a month after the launch of its lyric video, Disney Music Asia released on Wednesday the music video of the collaboration of Matthaios with Raisa from Indonesia, Yonnyboii of Malaysia and SPRITE of Thailand.

The soundtrack highlighted the different Southeast Asian culture with artists speaking in different languages such as Filipino.

The song comes just after the release of KZ Tandingan’s “Gabay”, the first-ever Filipino Disney song.

In a virtual press conference, the Filipino rapper revealed he immediately agreed for the collaboration when he received the invitation from Disney.

“I was really asking for the producer to send me the beat so I can write on it because it’s one of a lifetime opportunity. I also like the idea to collaborate with other SEA artists because it's actually one of my goals this year,” Matthaios said.

Through his Instagram account, the Pinoy artist thought it was impossible to create music for Disney.

“Never in a million years did I think that I would actually be part of an original song for a @disney animation. Of course, the idea of it crossed my mind A LOT of times, but I just scrubbed it off because I thought that it was impossible. Well, I guess nothing is impossible,” he said in the caption.

He went on to share that it was one of his goals this 2021 to appear in an international project which apparently came true right in the first quarter of the year.

“Every person that’s close to me knows that my goal for this year was to make it to the international scene and, ooh wee, Papa G really made that happen fast. It’s not just any international project, it’s a DISNEY project,” Matthaios added.

As excited as he was, Matthaios immediately wrote his Tagalog lyrics and submitted it to the producers, on the spot, so he could hear their comments as soon as possible.

Asked if he is still open for more collaborations, Matthaios did not think twice, answering affirmatively as he also looks forward to exploring more music genres in the future.

“I really want to explore more genres and other Southeast Asian artists too. We can do more trilingual soundtracks because that would be great,” he quipped.

