Loisa Andalio hits 9 million followers on Instagram

MANILA -- Actress Loisa Andalio is celebrating another social media milestone.

Posting photos of herself on Monday, the Star Magic artist revealed that she hit 9 million followers on the photo-sharing app Instagram. As of this writing, Andalio has over 9.027 million followers on the platform.

In the caption of her post, Andalio expressed her gratitude and love to all her fans and follower for their support. She also urged everyone to stay safe.

"HAPPY 9M IG 😱✨🌍 Always grateful ❤️🙏🏼 a big thanks to you ALL! stay safe padin po! I love y’ALL!😘🍃," Andalio wrote.

In the comment section of her post, Andalio's friends and fellow celebrities including Melai Cantiveros, Karla Estrada, and Chie Filomeno congratulated her for her newest achievement.

Last August, Andalio received her Silver Creator Award from video-sharing site YouTube for surpassing 100,000 subscribers.

Currently, the actress' YouTube channel, "LoiNie TV" with her reel and real sweetheart, Ronnie Alonte has now over 652,000 subscribers.

The two were last seen in iWant original series "Unloving U."

