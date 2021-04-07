Janine Gutierrez appreciates how Rayver Cruz makes her feel 'so secure'

MANILA – Janine Gutierrez candidly opened up about her relationship with actor Rayver Cruz, saying her boyfriend makes her feel “so secure.”

In a video uploaded by Metro.Style, Gutierrez said that after having been in complicated relationships before, she appreciates how things are so easy with Cruz.

“When you’re younger, parang you think na ‘Oh my gosh, I have to fight for this.’ But then my mom always told me na parang it should be easy, it shouldn’t have to be so hard. And then when we started going out, ‘Oh okay, ito pala 'yung sinasabi ng mom ko. Pwede naman pala na parang everything just falls into place and nothing is forced.’”

Gutierrez said what she likes most about Cruz is how he is a traditional family guy.

“He always puts his mom first, his brothers. They have such a good relationship. Me also and my family are very close. He’s also always been very nice to them and supportive,” she said.

Gutierrez said she and Cruz are very similar in how they always try to put their loved ones first.

When asked what their relationship taught her, Gutierrez said it’s the fact that she should not settle or force anything.

“If you really put yourself first and your priorities first and your goals first, parang siguro that’s when you’ll also only make room for people in your life who support that and respect that,” she said.

It was in 2017 when Cruz confirmed that he is courting Gutierrez.

In that same year, the two made their first public appearance together when they attended the Star Magic Ball together.

