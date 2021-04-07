Dan Villegas lauds Christian Kane’s professionalism in ‘Almost Paradise’

Photo from Dan Villegas Instagram account

Filipino director Dan Villegas has nothing but praise for Hollywood actor Christian Kane whom he had a chance to work with on the fourth episode of the crime-drama series “Almost Paradise.”

In an interview on Kapamilya Chat, Villegas lauded the actor's professionalism during the filming of the “Pistol Whip” episode which was shot entirely in the Philippines.

“Si Christian sobra siyang collaborative. Sobrang good vibes. He was very professional, one of the most professional actors that I've worked with. 'Pag dating pa lang niya ng... hindi nga ng set e... ng line reading, memorized na niya 'yung lines niya,” Villegas shared.

The director of hit teleserye “On The Wings of Love” also commended Kane for his dedication during the shoot.

“He really knows what he wants. So, sasabihin niya and then jamming kayo kung ano puwedeng magawa sa eksena and very dedicated siya on the material and on the show. Sobra 'kong happy to work with actor of that kind of professionalism and discipline,” he said.

But the “Changing Partners” director also praised the local actors who are part of the series.

“It was very fun. Kaya parang nag-dissipate lahat ng kaba ko when we did the line reading and I talked with the actors na kasi they were very collaborative nga. It was a very fun shoot,” he added.

“Almost Paradise” is a series produced by ABS-CBN and Electric Entertainment production and airs every weekend through Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, Kapamilya Online Live, and iWantTFC.

Aside from Villegas, other Filipinos included in the show were Nonie Buencamino, Art Acuna, Samantha Richelle, Angeli Bayani, and Ces Quesada. Zsa Zsa Padilla, Raymond Bagatsing, and Zaijian Jaranilla.

