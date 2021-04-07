Andi Eigenmann makes sure daughter Elllie had best last day in Siargao

MANILA – Andi Eigenmann made sure to give her daughter Ellie the best last day in Siargao before she flew back to Manila with her dad Jake Ejercito.

In a vlog she posted on Monday night, Eigenmann said she gave in to Ellie’s request to check in at a resort in the island so she could bond with her friends before leaving.

“We are at Siargao Inn today because that’s Ellie’s last day request for an activity, to go swimming here with her friends,” Eigenmann said.

“She’s headed to Manila for a few weeks with her dad para they can spend time together. We are really gonna miss her. Today we are just going to spend the day doing what she wants.”

As seen in the 10-minute vlog, Ellie had fun at the pool with her friends and little sister Lilo, while Eigenmann, her fiancé Philmar Alipayo and their son Koa looked after them.

Towards the latter part of the clip, Eigenmann said they miss Ellie, who’s already in Manila with Ejercito by the time she uploaded the vlog.

“We are viewing the footage of our last day with Ellie when we went swimming. Nasa Manila na siya ngayon. Kami na lang muna here. But we want to take this opportunity to say thank you to you guys for all the love. Thank you for all the 2 million of you who have subscribed,” she said.

“While Ellie is having fun in Manila, magtutuloy-tuloy pa rin yung mga Happy Island videos namin for you guys. Please continue watching out for our videos every week. Thank you so much for your support,” she added.

Eigenmann hit 2 million subscribers on YouTube this week.

The actress, who started uploading videos of her family on the popular video-sharing website in December 31, 2019, now has 2.01 million subscribers.

Her channel Happy Islanders gives a glimpse of her family's life in Siargao.

"Never did we think we would receive this much love and support from all of you! It was your acceptance and love that keep us going. We are so so soo grateful to you all," the actress said.

