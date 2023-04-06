Why Enchong Dee accepted 'Here Comes The Groom' role

MANILA -- Enchong Dee shared the reason why he said "yes" to starring in "Here Comes The Groom," an entry to the Summer Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).

On Star Magic's Inside News, the Kapamilya actor said he wants to do a movie that will encourage people to return to cinemas.

"Kailangan nating gumawa ng pelikula na mae-encourage ang mga tao na bumalik sa mga sinehan. Para magawa natin 'yon, kailangan natin na gumawa ng masaya, ng may puso, at may kabuluhan na pelikula," Dee said.

"Nung nabasa ko 'yung script sabi ko, 'Ah ito na 'yung material na hinahanap ko.' Ang saya-saya ko lang na ang ganda ng kinalabasan. So sana, malaman niyo ang sinasabi ko by watching the film," he added.

"Here Comes the Groom" takes off from the soul-swapping tale of 2010's "Here Comes the Bride" starring Angelica Panganiban, Eugene Domingo, and John Lapus, among others.

In the new film, family members of Dee’s character figure in a collision with KaladKaren's group of "konteseras" in a magnetic field during a solar eclipse.

Also committing themselves to their wacky roles are Miles Ocampo, Maris Racal, Keempee de Leon, Gladys Reyes, Tony Labrusca, Awra Briguela, and Iyah Mina, among others.

Written and directed by Chris Martinez, the movie opens on April 8 with other MMFF summer entries.



