'The Big Door Prize' boldly asks midlife questions

If a machine could tell your true life potential, would you grab the chance to know what yours is? Or would you rather live an uncomplicated life?

The new Apple TV+ series “The Big Door Prize'' — based on M.O. Walsh’s novel of the same name — asks these potentially life-changing questions and more.

Chris O’Dowd stars as Dusty, a seemingly content man who's also a happily married husband, father, and teacher.

"We were in the middle of a pandemic, but when I read the book it felt like a midlife crisis of a book," said O'Dowd. "I was very interested in telling a midlife story. To go through the throes of a marriage and the difficulties of parenting and all those things that I can kind of relate to, it felt like the right time."

A mysterious machine called the "Morpho” prints out life potential cards, bringing different effects to the residents of the small-town America depicted in “The Big Door Prize”.

When faced with possible achievements to pursue, some become inspired while others feel the need to reevaluate their lives and make big changes.

Its cast knew how special and timely the story was from the beginning.

"From the moment I read the script to the moment I got to do my chemistry with Chris, there was just something so special about this project," said Gabrielle Dennis.

The actress, who plays Cass, added: "I just felt like this is something different for me. I've had a lot of jobs but this one finally felt like: Oh. I like whenever I get to do something like a hybrid of the worlds of comedy and drama, and I just think it was a lot of fun stepping into Cass’s shoes. She's a very fun lady."

“The Big Door Prize” focuses on a character per episode and its talented ensemble cast includes Ally Maki and Josh Segarra.