Ronnie Liang. Handout



MANILA -- Celebrity reservist Ronnie Liang has added another feather to his cap as he starts a PhD in Development Administration, majoring in Security Development.

Liang has enrolled in Philippine Christian University, where he also finished his master's degree in management last year.

"Noong nasa college pa lang ako, plan ko na talaga mag-master's degree then mag-PhD. Pero nakapasok ako sa 'Pinoy Dream Academy' after college and naging busy noon kaya na-delay," he said in a statement.

"I have all the time and means to study now, kaya talagang tatapusin ko itong PhD sa Philippine Christian University," he added.

Liang considers his newest move as an investment in his personal and professional growth.

"This is not just another degree but also an investment in my future because I know I will not be a singer and actor forever. So now I am preparing for a career beyond my current profession," he said.

"As someone who deeply values personal growth and lifelong learning, I know that this will require hard work, dedication, and sacrifice. But it will also transform me in many ways that I cannot even imagine," he added.

Liang, a former "Pinoy Dream Academy" contestant, shared that he attends both face-to-face and online classes.

"Depende rin sa assigned schedules ng university. Matatapos ko ito in two years or more, if matapos agad ang dissertation," he said.

