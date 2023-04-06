MANILA -- It's now "summer official" for Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu as she enjoyed a beach vacation in Boracay.

Chiu once again wowed her fans as she shared her stunning beach photos to her 11.5 million Instagram followers.

In one of her posts, Chiu can be seen wearing yellow bikini as she enjoyed the beauty of the island's Crystal Cove.

"Probably one of the best views in Boracay!!!🧜🏻‍♀️❤️🌊 Aside from the beautiful Sunset, this is my next favorite!!!!🥰 Thank you to the Kuya in that cave who patiently took our photo!!!📸 locals know best!!!!🥰hihi," Chiu said.

Aside from being part of ABS-CBN's "ASAP Natin 'To," Chiu is also one of the hosts of "It's Showtime."

Chiu is also set to star in upcoming series "Linlang" with Paulo Avelino, JM de Guzman and Maricel Soriano.

Last week, show producer Dreamscape Entertainment dropped the teaser of the series that would be directed by Jojo Saguin and Mannny Palo.

