Here's Star Music's playlist to listen this Holy Week

MANILA -- ABS-CBN's Star Music has released an OPM playlist for those who want to listen to inspirational music this Holy Week.

The ABS-CBN Music Holy Week Special, Non-Stop OPM Songs playlist features 15 inspirational tracks including "Sa 'Yo Lamang," "Ililigtas Ka Niya," "Give Thanks," "Tanging Yaman" and "May Bukas Pa."

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The Ililigtas Ka Niya, A Holy Week Playlist Vol. 2 also features 15 tracks including "Iingatan Ka," "We Give Our Yes," "I'll Be There," "Anima Christi," Stella Maris," Heal Our Land" and "Ililigtas Ka Niya."

Watch more News on iWantTFC

On Monday, Star Music also dropped the lyric visualizers of Ogie Alcasid's worship songs "Jesus Lord We Praise You" and "Panginoon Ikaw Lamang."