Screenshots from "Out of Time" music video

"Squid Game" star and international model HoYeon Jung danced and sang karaoke in the music video of The Weeknd's new single “Out Of Time” which was released Tuesday.

Actor Jim Carrey also had a cameo towards the end of the music video directed by Cliqua.

“Out Of Time” is the latest single from The Weeknd's critically acclaimed fifth studio album "Dawn FM."

The Weeknd is set to start his After Hours Til Dawn North America stadium tour which features special guest Doja Cat. It will kick off in his hometown of Toronto on July 8.

This is the first leg of The Weeknd’s world tour, with additional dates in Mexico, South America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Africa & Middle East to be announced soon.

