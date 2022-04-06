Watch more on iWantTFC

“Pinoy Big Brother” teen housemate Dustine Mayores was reduced to tears when he recounted the past marital woes of his parents which affected his studies.

In a conversation with Big Brother, Mayores opened up how he struggled in school when he reached sixth grade because of their family problem.

According to him, he used to be a hard working student until his parents faced a hurdle in their relationship which made him feel alone.

“Sobrang saya ko na 'pag nagkaroon ako ng 75 kasi 'pag 74 bagsak talaga,” Mayores admitted. “Nung nagkagulo sila mama, parang nawalan na ko ng gana sa lahat. Y'ung tipong papasok ako. Tulala na lang ako, maiiyak na lang ako dahil dala ko 'yung nangyari sa magulang ko.”

Mayores, who started to tear up, revealed that he turned to his friends during th\ose tumultuous times and eventually resorted to doing vices.

“Feeling ko, ako na lang mag-isa. Nag-focus ako sa pagbabarkada. Nalulong ako sa bisyo. 'Di ko naisip na may sarili rin akong buhay at may sarili rin akong landas na tatahakin,” he explained.

Mayores went on to share that he asked his mother to forgive the wrongdoing of his father in order to fix their family.

He was proud to admit that the reconciliation happened. They even welcomed another sibling to the family which made their family bond tighter.

“Nakita ko na 'yung pagmamahal. At nung lumabas 'yung kapatid ko na 'yun, mas naging buo 'yung pagmamahalan nina mama at papa. Bumalik sa dati,” Mayores said.

