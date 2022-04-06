Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — The all-female song and dance group MNL48 on Wednesday shared how they faced challenges with their comeback single “No Way Man.”

"No Way Man" is the girl group's new release since "River" in November 2020, and MNL48 Yzabel said the comeback single is proof that they got each other's back in trying times.

"This seventh single has been one year in the making and within that period of time that we had to prepare, obviously may mga times na mado-down kami. Our red ocean, sabi nga ni Ate Jem. We experienced the red ocean na parang feeling namin, matutuloy pa ba ‘to. Some members already left us, and other behind-the-scenes tribulations came upon us," MNL48's Yzabel said.

"Somehow, we have each other. I think I speak (for the group) when I say that we gather our strength from each other. We have each other," she added.

MNL48's Jem added that "No Way Man" also reminds that better days are coming.

"It’s a very strong song and if you will listen to it, it will encourage you to go on, to fight, and to believe na there’s always a light in every dark situation. ...So, kami po talaga, personally as a group, na-experience po namin ‘yung ganoon," she said.

"‘Yung buong song po full of metaphor po. So ‘yung red ocean po is ‘yung darkest days po namin, ‘yung problems, ‘yung struggles, ‘yung mga hindrance po na na-experience po namin," she added.

"And now, we believe and we really feel na ‘yung blue ocean po is slowly coming to us na po because of ‘No Way Man’ and we hope na ‘yung blue ocean po namin, once we reach our blue ocean, we never go back na sa mga red ocean days namin."

MNL48's Abby shared that the experience taught her that you should not stop yourself from learning new things.

"Actually, it’s very hard to be part of an idol group. You need to sacrifice yourself, you need to (be) fit to be an idol because may mga standard tayo na kailangang sundan," she said.

"One thing I can say po sa mga nangangarap maging isang idol, you need to love yourself, you need to respect yourself, you’re not allowed to stop learning. Kailangan everyday kang natututo and everyday kang nangangarap not just for the group but also for yourself. ...‘Pag may pangarap ka, I’m sure makakapag-inspire ka ng mga tao and that’s to be a good role model," she added.

MNL48's Abby said they will showcase more dance moves for their single at the upcoming Pinoy Pop Convention (PPOPCON) this weekend.

"Alam po namin na ‘yung previous shows po namin, more on singing po ‘yung pinapakita namin, vocals po. And now for this seventh single, ipapakita po namin ang aming dance-centric, ang sayaw ng grupo, ang galaw ng grupo, ang iisang galaw ng grupo which is ang pagiging synchronized ng isang grupo ng MNL48," she said.

"Sa PPOPCON, ipapasabog po namin ‘yung aming 100 percent kasi may mga adlibs po talaga na buwis-buhay, trivia, may tuma-tumbling kaya abangan po nila ang pasabog ng MNL48. May gymnastics club po rito."

The convention will kick off at the New Frontier Theater on April 9, while the much-anticipated concert will take place in the Big Dome the next day, April 10.

The hybrid concert will happen on-ground, with fans allowed inside the venue, and will be livestreamed online.

The convention will feature fanbase activities, booths, sale of official merchandise, games, and performances by some of the trendiest names in the P-pop scene.

Aside from MNL48, expected to attend the PPOPCON are BGYO, BINI, SB19, Alamat, 1st.One, Press Hit Play, and 4th Impact.

Up-and-coming acts like VXON, KAIA, DAYDREAM, and G2 will also be gracing the stage.

Concert tickets start at P1,000. Both convention and concert tickets can be purchased at www.ticketnet.com.ph.

WATCH THE MUSIC VIDEO HERE: