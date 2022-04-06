It seems Kapamilya actress Maymay Entrata is getting more open about her relationship with her foreigner boyfriend.

On Instagram, Entrata was asked by a netizen during a Q&A about how to make a relationship stronger especially when they are miles apart.

The “Amakabogera” singer had a short answer: “Consistency is the key”, while adding a photo of her with beau.

Photo from Maymay Entrata's Instagram account

Entrata first posted about her rumored boyfriend in February in time for Valentine's Day. The post depicts the couple in an embrace with a view of a mountain in their background.

“Happy birthday my Valentino,” she wrote in the caption.

In March, Entrata once again surprised her fans as she posted a clip showing her boyfriend.

Last year, Entrata was rumored to be dating Donny Pangilinan, although the actress was quick to deny this. She also stressed that she was not dating her onscreen partner, actor-host Edward Barber.

In the same interview, Entrata also said the one who’s making her happy is not from show business.