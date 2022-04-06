Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Singer Darren Espanto has released his newest single "Pabalik Sa 'Yo," described as an R&B feels track about "a lover who likes to come back to their toxic relationship."

The song under Universal Music Group Philippines was composed by Tiny Corpuz.

"Itong 'Pabalik Sa 'Yo' talks about going back to the person na kahit nasaktan ka na niya, ang dami niyo nang pinagdaanan na toxicity bumabalik at bumabalik ka pa rin sa kanya. Alam ko na may mga taong ganyan. So kung nanonood ka at natatamaan ka para sa iyo ang kantang ito na 'Pabalik Sa 'Yo," Espanto said in Star Magic's "Inside News."

Watch more on iWantTFC



"That's really what it talks about. Kahit minsan sobra ka nang nasaktan doon sa nangyari sa inyong dalawa, sa relationship niyo eh hindi mo pa rin maiwasan na bumalik sa kanya. And you know who are we to judge, kanya-kanya naman 'yang desisyon sa buhay," he added.

According to Espanto, his latest song was inspired by his musical influences like Ne-Yo and Chris Brown.

In the interview, Espanto stressed that he did not experience the story of his song.

"Thankfully I am glad na hindi ako nakaka-relate sa kanta ko. Pero I know there are people who can relate to that," he said.

Asked about his love life, Espanto said: "Naku para sa akin hindi po 'yon parang isa sa mga priority ko. Pero kung may dumating eh 'di dumating. I'm just enjoying life right now. Hindi ko naman po iniisip na dapat magkaroon ako ng love life ngayon. I am just enjoying and masaya rin naman po maging single. So I am taking advantage of that as well."

Espanto earlier revealed that he had relationships in the past but these didn't work out.

Espanto, who has been romantically linked with Jayda and Cassy Legaspi, once admitted that he is afraid of commitment.

"I'm still young, I'd say. I feel like over the years I've had time to grow as a person din. So I will get to the point na I'm mature enough to commit to one person and to really ibuhos talaga ang sarili ko sa kanya," Espanto said at the time.