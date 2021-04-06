Shaina Magdayao grateful to have been part of 'Tanging Yaman'

MANILA – Shaina Magdayao noted that a lot of people have been tagging her on social media every Holy Week about the film “Tanging Yaman” even if the family drama was released more than two decades ago.

In "Tanging Yaman," which stars Gloria Romero, Dina Bonnevie, Edu Manzano and Johnny Delgado, among others, Magdayao was cast as Delgado’s youngest child.

“Grateful to have been given the chance to be part of a #timeless film that speaks to our hearts and encourages us to remain steadfast in our faith,” Magdayao wrote on Instagram.

The actress added she feels honored to have been able to share the screen with some of the entertainment industry’s most respected actors at a very young age.

Magdayao also relishes up to this day all the lessons she picked up from them.

Directed by the Laurice Guillen, “Tanging Yaman” is one of the movies recently remastered by the ABS-CBN Film Restoration team.

Going by its official synopsis on the iWant TFC page, “Tanging Yaman” follows the story of siblings Danny (Delgado), Art (Manzano) and Grace (Bonnevie) as they settle a land dispute while their mother Loleng (Romero) becomes more ill with each passing day.

Old resentments begin to surface and spill over to the next generation as they cope with Loleng's sickness and the tract of land left to them by their deceased father.

