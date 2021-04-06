Ruffa Gutierrez’s daughter Lorin departs for LA to ‘follow her dreams’

MANILA — Actress Ruffa Gutierrez’s teen daughter, Lorin Bektas, has departed for the United States to “follow her dreams.”

Lorin, 17, flew to Los Angeles on Monday, as seen in updates from Ruffa on her Instagram page.

Ruffa, 46, shared photos of her bringing Lorin to the airport. They were also accompanied by Ruffa’s younger daughter, 16-year-old Venice.

Lorin and Venice are Ruffa’s children with her former husband, Turkish businessman Yilmaz Bektas.

“My baby girl @loringabriella is growing up, graduating high school in June and will fly the nest to follow her dreams real soon,” Ruffa wrote.

“@venicebektas and I will always be here for you when you need to rest your wings. I know you just left but come home fast. It’s so quiet here! We love you.”

Neither Ruffa nor Lorin has detailed the latter’s plans in Los Angeles, as of writing.

In the Philippines, Lorin had a budding career as a model, frequently appearing alongside her beauty queen-mother. In 2018, she scored her first stint as a makeup endorser, and started growing a wide following on social media.

