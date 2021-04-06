Roxanne Barcelo, husband are having a boy

MANILA – Roxanne Barcelo and her husband are set to have a baby boy.

The actress revealed this in a vlog she posted on YouTube on April 3.

In the latter part of the 18-minute clip, Barcelo’s husband, who cannot be seen in the video, asked if they are having a boy or a girl.

For the big reveal, Barcelo showed the gift she received from her brother-in-law which is supposed to be for her future child.

“My brother-in-law and his fiancée sent us this adorable blue elephant and they also sent a beautiful card when we showed them the ultrasound shots. It said, ‘baby boy.’ We are having a beautiful boy,” she said.

Barcelo’s husband then asked how that makes her feel and without batting an eye, the actress quipped: “I am so happy.”

It was in January when Barcelo announced that she is expecting her first child.

Barcelo revealed being a married woman in a Christmas Day post, without giving details of the actual wedding day, and without identifying her husband.

Barcelo first shared being romantically involved with a non-showbiz man in March 2020.

Referring to her husband, Barcelo recalled in her vlog, “When he said, ‘I want to start a family with you,’ I thought it was the most beautiful plan to have in my life.”

