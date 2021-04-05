Newly engaged Ellen Adarna shows ‘rebel muse’ side in Metro shoot

Ellen Adarna is the April cover girl of lifestyle magazine Metro. Courtesy of Metro.Style

MANILA — Returning actress and newly engaged Ellen Adarna is ready to show her sexy aside anew, as she posed as the cover girl of lifestyle magazine Metro for its April issue.

Dubbed the “rebel muse,” Adarna is seen posing in a one-piece, showing her fit figure, and wearing layers of jewelry.

For the Metro feature, Adarna was photographed by Mark Nicdao, with creative direction by Raff Colmenar. Her hair and makeup were done by Raymond Santiago and Mickey See, respectively.

In her interview with the magazine, Adarna spoke of her own surprise with her engagement, saying she had long ruled out getting married — until she met her now-fiancé Derek Ramsay.

“I’m the type who really had no plans of getting married. Like marriage is not for me. I don’t want to get married. I remember telling one ex before, if you ever mention the marriage word—wag na lang kasi maghihiwalay tayo,” she said.

Adarna credited her past experiences in love for helping her “realize what I want and what I don’t want, what fits and what doesn’t fit, what’s good for me or not good for me.”

For Adarna, Ramsay — now her future husband — simply made her feel she is in “a good place.”

“It took me 32 years. I thought I was in love before, and it’s so different from what I have now,” she said.

