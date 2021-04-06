Kathryn Bernardo's birthday plans got sidelined due to lockdown

Photo from Min Bernardo's Instagram account

MANILA -- Kapamilya actress Kathryn Bernardo celebrated her second consecutive birthday at home as stricter quarantine restrictions were imposed anew in the metro as she was about to turn 25 last month.

In her recently uploaded vlog, Bernardo revealed how upset she was at first to cancel her birthday plans because of the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila.

The 25-year-old star said they were planning an “Amazing Race” type of celebration along with her family, friends and team. But this did not push through because of tighter measures were reimposed due to the pandemic.

“Since it's my silver year, it's nice to celebrate it with these special people. But then naging strict sila kasi tumataas 'yung cases dito sa amin. So kinailangan namin mag-back up ng second option,” Bernardo narrated.

Their next option was to limit the celebration to her family and a few closest friends and rent a cabin in Baguio City. However, the government announced the reimposition of enhanced community quarantine in the metro and nearby provinces.

This prompted Bernardo to cancel the trip and instead marked her 25th birthday at home with family and her boyfriend Daniel Padilla.

“Naka-book na, naka-arrange na kung saan ko gusto i-celebrate 'yung dinner ko on my birthday itself. But then we had to cancel it a day before my birthday because tumataas 'yung cases dito sa amin. And nagkaroon sila ng rule na you can't go out of town anymore,” she said.

Since things did not go as planned, Bernardo said she shared her frustrations with Padilla.

“Initially talaga nalungkot ako because for 2020, hindi na ako naka-celebrate ng birthday ko. Dapat babawiin ko na lang this year but then it didn’t happen,” Bernardo said.

According to the “Hello, Love, Goodbye” star, Padilla helped her realize to be thankful that they remain safe.

“He told me na hindi lang naman ako 'yung hindi naka-celebrate ng birthday ko ng pangalawang beses. Doon ko na-realize na oo nga naman parang ang selfish naman na ang mina-mind ko lang ‘yung nararamdaman ko. Ang important ngayon we are safe. Marami pa namang darating na birthdays ko na pwede ko i-celebrate,” she quipped.

Bernardo then proceeded to share a 30-minute video sent to her by actress Ria Atayde which was a compilation of birthday greetings dedicated to her.

It also made her birthday even more meaningful, knowing that she was loved by many people inside and outside the showbiz industry.

“Wala na akong hihilingin pa. Hindi importante paano mo cinelebrate ang birthday mo, [kung] gaano karami. What’s important is may mga taong nagmamahal sa’yo nang totoo. Ang makasama mo ang mga taong nagmamahal sa 'yo, sapat na 'yun,” Bernardo said.

Included in the long list of video greetings were Maymay Entrata, Ruffa Gutierrez, Robi Domingo, Marco Gumabao, ABS-CBN CEO and president Carlo Katigbak, the network’s COO Cory Vidanes, and Star Magic head Lauren Dyogi.

Bernardo celebrated her birthday last March 26.

