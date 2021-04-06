It wasn't love at first sight for Jessy Mendiola, Luis Manzano

MANILA – Jessy Mendiola and Luis Manzano took the internet by storm when they announced on Sunday that they are already married.

One day after the big reveal, Metro.Style published an article about the two where they recalled how they first met and how they fell in love.

“Obviously, we’re not fit to become a love team. Pwede pa siguro mag-ama kami sa acting,” said Manzano in jest.

“I would constantly see her in 'ASAP,' and she would always guest on my game shows, sometimes with her significant others at the time or with her love team,” he added.

Describing their courtship as complex and unusual, Manzano said: “I’ve always known her. Then something happened a while back which brought us closer together.”

While stressing that the attraction was not instantly there, Manzano, nonetheless, shared that they certainly formed a bond.

“There was a bond. That’s the best way to put it dahil nga sa pinagdaanan namin. We were both in different relationships pero we formed this solid bond so parang that’s where it started eh.”

But it wasn’t until Manzano’s birthday celebration in 2016 that Mendiola realized there could be something more between them.

“Everyone left and then when people were cleaning up na, we went outside, we went outside by the pool tapos that was the time na I saw, ‘Oh okay, pwede pala siya.’ There was attraction na,” she said.

“Sabi ko, he’s the type of guy that I could talk to about anything under the sun. Kumbaga anything and everything under the sun. I could just talk to him about simple things, about weird things and I didn’t feel awkward at all so sabi ko pwede siya ha. Parang everything just fell into place after that.”

Manzano and Mendiola exchanged “I do’s” at The Farm at San Benito in Batangas last February 21, 2021 in a civil wedding rites officiated by Lipa City Mayor Eric Africa.

The two, who have been together for more than four years, announced their engagement last December.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC