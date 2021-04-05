Eva Green on ‘Nocebo’ costar Chai Fonacier: ‘Truly a great actress’

MANILA—French actress Eva Green lauded Filipino actress Chai Fonacier, her co-star in the upcoming psychological thriller film "Nocebo."

Posting a photo of them on her Instagram, Green shared her thoughts working with Fonacier.

"My fabulous co-star, @chaifonacier and I from the film we are shooting, NOCEBO directed by the amazing @lorcanfinnegan," Green wrote.

"Chai is truly a great actress with extraordinary depth and sensitivity and she was an incredible partner - she blew me away!🔥," adds the former Bond girl.

The two are now shooting the film "Nocebo," in which Fonacier plays a Filipino caregiver who will use folk medicine to help the character of Green, a fashion designer battling a mysterious illness.



Directed by Lorcan Finnegan and written by Garret Shanley, the film also stars Hollywood A-lister Mark Strong.

It marks the first co-production between Ireland and the Philippines.



“So yeah, a Cebuana actress is the co-lead of Eva Green and Mark Strong in this film involving Filipino occultism,"

Philippines co-producer Bianca Balbuena-Liew told ABS-CBN News in previous interview.

It was in February when Fonacier flew to Dublin to shoot the film.

Fonacier is known for her role in the film "Patay na si Hesus," in which she won Best Supporting Actress at the Luna Award. She also starred in movies "Born Beautiful," "Respeto," "Pauwi Na" and "Miss Bulalacao."

