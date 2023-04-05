WATCH: Anne Curtis turns emotional over Karylle's song

Karylle and Anne Curtis share a tender moment on ‘It’s Showtime’ in its Holy Wednesday episode. ABS-CBN

MANILA — Anne Curtis couldn’t help but turn emotional in the Holy Wednesday telecast of “It’s Showtime,” as her co-host Karylle obliged a request to sing.

The noontime show mainstays were discussing Karylle’s recent stint in the Philippine stop of the touring musical of “The Sound of Music,” when Curtis asked her for a sample of one of the tunes.

Karylle, who portrayed Baroness Elsa von Schrader in the Manila production, opted for the iconic tune “Edelweiss” as sung by the character of Captain von Trapp.

Curtis, who was visibly moved by Karylle’s singing, told her long-time friend: “Naiyak ako. Beautiful. Nakakaiyak ‘yung song.”

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Asked by their other co-hosts Kim Chiu and Ogie Alcasid why she became tearful, Curtis answered, “Naiiyak talaga ako sa mga beautiful songs.”

“It was heartwarming. It touched me,” she said, before telling Karylle, in jest, “I think you are a grand winner!”

“But that was really beautiful,” Curtis added.

Curtis, an original mainstay of “It’s Showtime” since 2009, has time and again turned emotional on the show, more recently when it comes to motherhood and tender moments with her family.

RELATED VIDEO:

Watch more News on iWantTFC