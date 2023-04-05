MANILA -- OPM veteran Sheryn Regis and REtroSPECT band member JMRTN have collaborated for the song "Respeto."

The song's music video, which is now on the official YouTube page of Star Music, features real-life LGBTQIA+ couples, as well as the respective partners of Regis and JMRTN.

Composed by J Martin Castro and Miguel Cortes, the track is arranged by MJ Magno and produced by J Martin Castro.

In a Facebook Live session, Regis, dubbed as the Crystal Voice of Asia, said that "Respeto" is her first upbeat song.

"I'm collaborating with JMRTN of REtroSPECTband and sobrang excited kasi I love the musicality, the lyrics of the song," Regis said.

"Maiba naman, makulay, makinang at nakakaindak talaga," she said about the music video.

Regis and her partner Mel De Guia marked their first anniversary last September.

