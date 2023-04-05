LOOK: Loisa Andalio, Ronnie Alonte visit Japan

Celebrity couple Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte are taking a break this Holy Week as they flew together to Japan.

In a shared post on Instagram, the two uploaded a video which shows photos of them enjoying their vacation abroad.

Alonte also shared more snaps taken from their overseas trip in his most recent social media post.



Andalio and Alonte are set to celebrate their seventh anniversary as a couple in November.

In a previous interview on "Magandang Buhay," the couple shared that the pandemic made their relationship stronger.

Alonte also said Andalio is the woman he wants to be with in the future.

The couple recently starred in ABS-CBN's series "Love in 40 Days," which marked Andalio and Alonte’s third series together in starring roles, following “The General’s Daughter” in 2019 and “Unloving U” in 2021.

Related videos:



Watch more News on iWantTFC