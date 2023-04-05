LOOK: John Prats finally visits Angelica Panganiban's baby

MANILA -- Actor John Prats finally got to visit his godchild Amila Sabine, the daughter of his close friend Angelica Panganiban with her boyfriend Gregg Homan.

In a social media post, Prats shared photos of him and his wife Isabel Oli's bonding moment with Panganiban and her first child, nicknamed Bean.

"Finally! Nabisita ko rin inaanak ko at best friend ko! Salamat sa pag-welcome @iamangelicap and @gregg_homan. Salamat din sa masarap na kwentuhan direk @andoyr1973 at syempre salamat din sa masarap ng curry! Love you guys! Sarap ng road trip naming mag asawa. Love you cuff!," Prats captioned his Instagram post.

Panganiban also reposted Prats's photo with Bean on Instagram Stories.

Last Monday, Panganiban shared the newest milestone of her baby girl, who started to sit independently.

"Nakupo!! Nakaupo ka na!! Not too fast love," Panganiban wrote on Instagram.

Panganiban gave birth to Amila last September 20.

Related video: