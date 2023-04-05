MANILA -- Celebrity reservists Ronnie Liang, Dingdong Avanzado, Jessa Zaragoza, Jimboy Martin and others recorded the anniversary song of the Philippine Army.

Liang uploaded the official music video for the 126th Philippine Army anniversary entitled “Pusong Pilipino” on his YouTube channel.

"Pusong Pilipino" was composed by Pvt. Aisly Velarde (Infa) and produced by CMOR.

The Philippine Army recently marked its 126th founding anniversary in Fort Bonifacio.

Liang, Avanzado, Zaragoza and Martin are among the celebrities who signed up to become reservists of the Philippine Army.

Other celebrities who are also part of the reserve force include Matteo Guidicelli, Gerald Anderson, Bubbles Paraiso, Aya Fernandez, Vickie Rushton and Jason Abalos, among others.