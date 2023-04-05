Carlo Aquino happy 'Love You Long Time' will finally be shown

MANILA -- Kapamilya actor Carlo Aquino is thankful that his latest movie "Love You Long Time" will finally be shown to the public during the Summer Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) as one of its official entries.

In Star Magic's Inside News, Aquino said he and co-star Eisel Serrano have long finished shooting the film.

"Matagal na rin namin nagawa 'yung pelikula. Umabot sa point na feeling ko hindi na siya maipapalabas. Sobrang proud kami sa movie na ito dahil maganda ang plot, maganda 'yung storyline. So very thankful kami sa festival dahil isa kami sa napili," Aquino said.

According to Aquino, "Love You Long Time" is about two people living in different timelines who meet via two-way radio.

"Doon nagsimula ang journey nila, doon nagsimula ang love story nila," he said.

Asked of why the people should watch the film, Aquino replied: "Ipaparamdam sa atin ng pelikulang ito na love will always prevail na kahit gaano kahirap, kahit anong time, kahit aling lugar, laging pag-ibig ang mananaig."

Inside News also shared exclusive video taken from the media conference for the "Love You Long Time."

Directed by JP Habac, “Love You Long Time” is produced by Studio Three Sixty PH. It will be open in cinemas, along with the other Summer MFFF entries, on April 8.