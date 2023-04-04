Bong Revilla Jr. admits to watching 'Batang Quiapo'

MANILA -- Senator Bong Revilla, Jr. commended Coco Martin for giving work to jobless actors who needed an income from the time the Kapamilya star was doing “Ang Probinsyano” on ABS-CBN.

“Madami na siyang natulugan na kasama namin sa industriya,” Revilla told ABS-CBN News. “Mula pa lang sa ‘Probinsyano,’ madaming nakabalik para mag-artista ulit.”

Revilla is aware that Martin just started the new primetime teleserye, “Batang Quiapo.” In fact, the senator admitted he watches the action teleserye.

“Maybe one day, I can guest in ‘Batang Quiapo’ and Coco can also guest in my action-comedy series that will start in June,” Revilla said.

“Wala ng impossible ngayon na mangyari sa primetime between networks. Pwede nang mag-collab ang mga actors. They can work together easily. ”

Two decades ago, Martin acted in the film, “Ang Agimat: Anting-Anting ni Lolo,” an action flick megged by Augusto Salvador starring Revilla and his son, Jolo. Martin did a fight scene with Jolo in the film bankrolled by Imus Productions.

Revilla and Martin have yet to act together in a film; that’s why seeing them in an action starrer will be ideal.

Last week, Revilla underwent laparoscopy to remove stones from his gallbladder. His gallbladder was also removed since it was already infected.

“I was about to fall asleep, but I couldn’t,” Revilla recalled. “I kept tossing and turning because of the pain. Then, I had to wake up Lani. She saw me stand up.

“Then she asked, ‘Where will you go?’ I told her I need to go to the hospital because I couldn’t bear the pain anymore. She took me to the hospital at 5 in the morning.”

The laparoscopy went well and Revilla had to stay in the hospital for three days. When he checked out, he was advised not to do any strenuous activity for three weeks.

Even his diet also consisted of only light meals. He will start working out again in two weeks.

This Wednesday, the Revilla family will trek to Palawan to spend their Holy Week break until Sunday.