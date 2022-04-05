Rumored couple Ruffa Gutierrez and Herbert Bautista pose for a selfie. Screenshot: @iloveruffag, Instagram

MANILA — Despite their rumored romance, actress Ruffa Gutierrez and senatorial aspirant Herbert Bautista appear to have no issue with their differing political stance.

The former Quezon City mayor is part of the senatorial lineup of UniTeam, the alliance of presidential aspirant Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and his running mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte.

Bautista has been actively campaigning alongside the Marcos-Duterte tandem, clad in their campaign colors of red and green.

Former Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista joins the UniTeam rally in Tarlac on Saturday, April 2. Facebook: Herbert Bautista

Bautista’s bid to woo voters appeared to be Gutierrez’s cue to finally confirm their romance mid-March, when she referred to the actor-politician as, “#8 sa balota, #1 sa puso ko!”

Notably, Gutierrez made no mention of Bautista’s broader political ties.

On Monday, the former “Love Thy Woman” star made public her own presidential bet, as she shared a photo of her with Sen. Manny Pacquiao, Marcos’ competitor.

The photo, taken during Pacquiao’s campaign stop in Iloilo City on March 31, also includes the boxing icon’s wife Jinkee and comedienne Rufa Mae Quinto.

Ruffa Gutierrez poses with presidential aspirant Manny Pacquiao and his wife Jinkee, as well as fellow actress Rufa Mae Quinto in Iloilo City. Instagram: @iloveruffag

Gutierrez used the hashtags #TeamPacquiao and #MPforPresident2022, in a clear endorsement of the senator’s bid for presidency.

In spite of their differing preference for chief executive, Gutierrez has been vocal of her support for Bautista — to the extent of drawing intrigue with her cryptic statements.

Notably, on March 24, Gutierrez reminded her followers to “be kind to your ex,” a day after Bautista’s former flame, actress-host Kris Aquino, warned voters not to vote for her “ex,” as she accused him of not fulfilling his promises.

Bautista responded over a week later, similarly alluding only to an “ex,” by wishing her good health. Aquino has been battling autoimmune conditions for the past four years.